Illawarra Premier League side Corrimal confirm new head coaching appointment

After recently parting ways with co-coaches Phil Matias and Manny Mavridis, Illawarra Premier League side Corrimal has confirmed its new coach.
Corrimal junior and former A-League product Dez Giraldi will lead the Rangers for the remainder of the 2024 season, with his first game in the dugout set to be this Saturday (May 4) away to Wollongong United.
Matias and Mavridis - who signed at the beginning of the 2023 IPL season - were let go following a poor string of results which sees the team sit last on the ladder after eight rounds.
Corrimal has started 2024 with no wins from seven games in the league and 27 goals conceded.
Rangers president Mauri Villella said that the club had appointed Giraldi to the head coaching role following the departure of Matias and Mavridis.
"We're going in a different direction. The results weren't there," Villella said.
"We've just parted ways. The club's going in a different direction, and we've appointed a new coach, Dez Giraldi."
Giraldi began his playing journey in football with Corrimal juniors, before having stints at the Wollongong Wolves and the old Australia Institute of Sport (AIS).
The former Australia U23 international has played professionally in Italy for Empoli and Australia for Adelaide and Sydney FC. He also played for Dandaloo and Tarrawanna in the IPL.
Giraldi will begin his stint as coach against United at Macedonia Park this Saturday. This fixture was one of the Rangers best results in 2023, when the team shocked with a 4-3 win.
