Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Illawarra Premier League side Corrimal confirm new head coaching appointment

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 1 2024 - 11:27am, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Premier League side Corrimal will be coached by former A-League product, Dez Giraldi (inset). Main picture by Anna Warr
Illawarra Premier League side Corrimal will be coached by former A-League product, Dez Giraldi (inset). Main picture by Anna Warr

After recently parting ways with co-coaches Phil Matias and Manny Mavridis, Illawarra Premier League side Corrimal has confirmed its new coach.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.