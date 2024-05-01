Exclusive home in Berry

4 beds | 3 baths | 5 cars
This exclusive home exudes privacy, quality design, spaciousness, style and indoor/outdoor living.
The home has been meticulously designed and features four bedrooms (including two main bedrooms with ensuites in separate wings of the house), as well as three bathrooms.
The home's orientation maximises the north-facing light into the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas and the main master suite.
Raked ceilings add contemporary clean lines in the generous open-plan kitchen, dining, and family area. This area is not only a highlight of the home but also a pivotal part of the design. It connects all areas of the home: the rumpus, theatre/media room, built-in office nook, bedrooms wings, and bathrooms, and it continues outdoors, flowing effortlessly to the inviting private outdoor living and entertainment areas.
Another focal point is the eye-catching backyard.
With manicured lawns and landscaping, it has natural elegance for year-round entertaining.
Imagine entertaining under the louvred-covered entertaining pavilion, complete with a pizza oven and built-in BBQ.
Nearby is an old work shed that has now been converted into a stunning and practical studio escape.
Relax while looking out to the tranquil setting of the inground pool and listen to the sound of the gentle cascading fountains into the water's edge. This conversion would be ideal for a studio, cabana, library, or meditation room.
This owner has thought of everything, including a designated gated caravan/boat parking bay to provide secure off-street parking.
