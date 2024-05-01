Countryside living with a tropical twist

4 beds | 3 baths | 2 cars
Discover the epitome of countryside living infused with a tropical flair.
Drawing from the charm of the Queenslander design, this home is set on an elevated 800sqm block and has views across the village of Jamberoo, to the escarpment and the mountain range to the northwest.
Step inside the home from the ground floor through a massive foyer with timber floors and impressive high ceilings, then take the stunning timber staircase to the home's main living areas.
Within the home, you'll find a spacious open-plan lounge with a luxurious high-end wood fire, creating a cosy ambience.
Step out to the expansive wrap-around verandah, perfectly positioned facing the northwest; this wide covered space is ideal for enjoying your morning coffee while soaking in the breathtaking views.
The open-plan kitchen has an island bench, stone bench tops, gas cooking, storage, and a bay window eating nook.
There is room for the whole family with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The massive main bedroom offers a peaceful retreat. It has an ensuite and a large walk-in robe and opens to the verandah.
There are two more bedrooms and a renovated main bathroom. These, along with the separate dining space, all open to the rear covered patio and spa and have an open view of rural pasture.
On the ground level, you'll find direct access to the pool and entertainment area, showcasing one of the home's standout features: a pristine salt-water pool heated by solar energy.
There is a self-contained one-bedroom studio with private facilities, and it is currently rented out. This space offers multi-generational occupancy, or you can continue with the current tenancy.
There is also internal access to the massive double garage with extra storage space. There is ample space to park a caravan or boat off the street.
The home blends the tranquillity of country living with a convenient location. Within a short walk is the picturesque village of Jamberoo.
Lush rolling hills surround the village, which has a great selection of boutiques and cafes. There is also a local school, preschool, and sports grounds.
Just a 10-minute drive, you'll find Kiama and the pristine beaches on the south coast. Need to commute to Wollongong? It's a 25-minute drive. Sydney's southern suburbs are 90 minutes away.
