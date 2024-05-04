Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League
Breaking

Total Illawarra domination as Sydney FC claim another A-League Women's crown

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 4 2024 - 6:48pm, first published 6:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby celebrates another championship with Sydney FC. Picture - Kelly Defina/Getty Images
Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby celebrates another championship with Sydney FC. Picture - Kelly Defina/Getty Images

A number of Illawarra's female football superstars have starred for Sydney FC in their 1-0 grand final win against Melbourne City.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from AFL
More from sports
Total Illawarra domination as Sydney FC claim another A-League Women's crown
Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby celebrates another championship with Sydney FC. Picture - Kelly Defina/Getty Images
Shellharbour's Indiana Dos Santos provided a key assist.
Jordan Warren
No comments
'They should be encouraged': Shamrocks offer support for Illawarra Rugby rivals
Harry Linden crosses for a try in the Shamrocks 65-0 win against rivals Vikings. Picture by Adam McLean
Shamrocks beat traditional rivals Vikings at Ocean Park.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from A-League

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.