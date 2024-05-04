Total Illawarra domination as Sydney FC claim another A-League Women's crown

A number of Illawarra's female football superstars have starred for Sydney FC in their 1-0 grand final win against Melbourne City.
Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby and Shellharbour's Indiana Dos Santos in particular had a field day, with the pair picking up the player of the match award and the game-winning assist respectively.
Former Stingrays product Margaux Chauvet also started in the 1-0 win away to premiers City, whilst Horsely teen Caley Tallon-Henniker was on the bench. Indiana's elder sister Jynaya, as well as Sienna Saveska were also part of the championship winning squad.
The Sky Blues got the job done in a 1-0 win at AAMI Park thanks to a goal from Shea Connors, assisted by Indiana Dos Santos.
The win marked Indiana's second ALW championship at just 16 years of age. She came off the bench in last year's win against Western United and started against City this time round, showing her rapid rise in the Sydney FC ranks.
"I'm so happy," Dos Santos told Paramount+ following the game.
"I've definitely grown as a player as a person. I think we've had a lot of challenges this season but we've definitely pulled through and got the win so that's the main thing."
It was a total Illawarra domination on Saturday, May 4, with Figtree junior Hawkebsy picking up the player of the match award.
