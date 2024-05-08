A hidden gem in a property hotspot

4 beds | 3 baths | 2 cars
This elegant rural property is perfectly positioned and is central to Robertson Village, Burrawang, and Bowral.
This unique 27-acre rural retreat is an opportunity to live on one of Robertson's finest streets.
"Robertson is most certainly the new Southern Highlands' property hot spot," said listing agent Lou Niceski.
"It is a picturesque village surrounded by lush rainforest, undulating farmland, and spectacular waterfalls. Robertson unrolls breathtaking wonders from its perch on the Illawarra escarpment."
"The home would suit an established young professional family or a middle-aged couple on the verge of retirement who are getting out of the city life yet still want to be accessible to the major cities of Sydney, Canberra, and Wollongong," he said.
This stunning, master-built family home is stylish and contemporary.
The large main retreat has an ensuite and a walk-in wardrobe. The three other bedrooms are spacious and have built-in wardrobes. The bathrooms are well-appointed and have a deep bathtub and double vanity.
The study makes for the perfect home office.
The sleek modern kitchen has quality stone benchtops, built-in display cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.
The generous free-flowing floor plan includes multiple formal and casual living areas and a billiard room. It captures easy living and leads out onto sunny BBQ entertaining patios.
Enjoy the warmth of the family living with the 'Lopi' slow-combustion fireplace.
There are New Guinea hardwood floors, and plush carpet to the bedrooms, formal lounge, and games room.
The laundry has granite benchtops and generous storage. There is a powder room and a walk-in linen press.
Storage is plentiful in a double garage with internal access.
Plenty of infrastructure is in place, including ten fenced and irrigated paddocks, cattle yards with a crush, and a large powered machinery workshop/shed.
The property is on town water, has a spring-fed dam, and has an environmental sewage system.
Here, you can enjoy all the ambience of Robertson's atmosphere with its village shops, cafes, and galleries. It is also home to the famous 'Robbo' pub.
"This is a a perfect, relaxed, and carefree neighbourhood to raise a family and entertain guests - with everything you need at your doorstep," said Lou.
"This amazing, well-maintained rural oasis will not disappoint."
All this serenity is just an easy 20-minute drive from Bowral and Moss Vale. Wollongong CBD is only 45 minutes away, and Sydney can be reached in an hour and a half.
