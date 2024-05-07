Enchantingly peaceful

6 beds | 3 baths | 2 cars
Presiding over a phenomenal 3746sqm of lush landscaped gardens in the verdant foothills of the Illawarra Escarpment, this distinctive family home feels peaceful, privileged, and magically otherworldly.
Completely hidden from the street by a thriving native garden, slowly, the sculptural qualities of this modern masterpiece are revealed.
Step inside through a bespoke carved front door into a dramatic double-height glazed entry, ascend to the expansive open-plan living/dining area with soaring curved timber paneled ceiling, and then take in the panoramic ocean views from the monumental balcony, complete with outdoor kitchen, of course.
This strikingly elegant north-facing home is set amidst manicured lawns and lush gardens. It is cleverly designed to deliver complete privacy and embrace a stellar sea view.
The enduring understated finishes and architectural curves create a sense of space and calm.
The sophisticated contemporary kitchen features a 900mm Bosch cooktop and double oven, stone benchtops, stainless steel splashback, a walk-in pantry, and a huge breakfast bar.
Floor-to-ceiling glass welcomes natural light and allows for a connection with the outdoors. The north-facing family room enjoys all-day sunshine and a glorious garden outlook.
Although the property speaks of a secluded wilderness idyll, Corrimal Bowling Club is just two minutes from home. Three minutes will deliver you to Corrimal Village shops and services, and in six minutes, you can join a train to Sydney or Wollongong for a taste of City action.
