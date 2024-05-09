Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Top Wollongong nursing expert says positive change is coming for nurses

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
May 9 2024 - 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Victoria Traynor is optimistic about the future or nursing. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Professor Victoria Traynor is optimistic about the future or nursing. Picture by Sylvia Liber

It's been a tough few years for nurses, but - as this year's International Nurses Day approaches - Professor Victoria Traynor is optimistic about the future.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Health

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.