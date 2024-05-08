It's official: Ross Transport's Joshua Ulbrich is Australia's best truckie

Joshua Ulbrich's 600-horsepower T909 is a bit bigger than the Tonka trucks he played with as a child.
Bright pink and hauling steel it makes a statement on the road, which is perfect, because it's driven by the National Professional Driver of the Year for 2024.
Working for Port Kembla's Ross Transport, Mr Ulbrich says he was taken aback after winning the award from the Australian Trucking Association.
"It was massive. I was just happy to be nominated," Mr Ulbrich said.
"It's quite a good recognition to receive that from the industry that you're involved with."
Mr Ulbrich was nominated by Transport Women Australia Limited (TWAL), a group which promotes women into the trucking industry.
"I want to try and be one of those guys that really advocates for women to get into the industry because it really is a good job.
"The more women in the industry can only make it better."
Jacquelene Brotherton, chair of Transport Women Australia, described Mr Ulbrich as "outstanding".
"He articulate, he's kind, he is supportive," Ms Brotherton said. "He's just one of those outstanding people who shows what the industry is."
Ms Brotherton said Mr Ulbrich "truck is his office", and elevates the industry.
"He goes out of his way to help young drivers and other drivers that are new to the industry or anybody that's having a rough time getting started."
Along with supporting TWAL, Mr Ulbrich also supports anti-bullying campaigns in Victoria and is a regular participant in the Illawarra Convoy where Mr Ulbrich displays a banner for Chloe Saxby.
"Her mum and dad and her sister always come out to wave the truck pass when they see it for the convoy," he said.
"It's a bit emotional but part and parcel with doing a convoy day.
"If you're not crying, you're not trying."
Trucking was not a family business for Mr Ulbrich in Milton where he was raised.
A few uncles owned an earth-moving business which Mr Ulbrich would help out with now and again, but it never seemed like his career path.
"I didn't really see myself, obviously at that age, being a truck driver by any means," he said.
At 17, he began working for a removalist but didn't have his truck license and was limited to the passenger seat, helping move "people's furniture from the house to the truck and back again".
As a 20-year-old Mr Ulbrich joined the army, and that's where he got into trucks.
"That's where I started off in medium rigid trucks ... that's where I really got a passion for it."
He was part of an engineer unit which travelled around Australia working on army upgrade works, outback airfields and developing Indigenous communities.
"I've been pretty lucky with all that stuff in the military, I've been all over Australia.
"It wasn't just drive to the end of the road and find the closest community, it was off-road in trucks."
Leaving the army after 14 years to join Ross Transport doing long haul trips, Mr Ulbrich still gets to travel around Australia, focusing mainly on the east coast with occasional trips further.
"Only last month I went to Perth, so yeah, still go across the paddock sometimes when we get a chance which is great.
"Good drive over there and back."
