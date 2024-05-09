9 best events happening in the Illawarra this weekend

A cosplay convention, a giant school fete, mother's day markets, fire station open day and more.
Here's your guide to what's on across the region on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 10 to 12.
Luverly! After treading the boards of London's West End in the smash hit musical My Fair Lady, Stephen K Amos is back with his hilarious show Oxymoron.
When: Friday, May 10, doors open at 7pm.
Where: Anita's Theatre. 264-270 Lawrence Hargrave Dr, Thirroul. Details here.
Get ready, true believers, Wollongong's very own comic convention arrives this weekend with cosplay, archery, live music and more.
Don't miss the high-octane Spider-Man Stunt Show, which goes for half-an-hour and will be performed three times throughout the day, starting at 10am in the Arts Precinct.
When: Saturday, 10am to 4pm.
Where: Wollongong library, art gallery, town hall, Arts Precinct and the lower Crown Street Mall. Read our guide to the day here.
It only happens three times a year and the next one's just in time for you to score a handmade piece for Mother's Day.
The Good Stuff Markets, organised by local ceramic studio Clay Wollongong, will feature 30 stallholders, live music, vinyl DJ's, drop-in classes, and local food and beverage operators.
There's also a free 40-minute hand-building class for beginners. Book here.
When: Saturday, 9am to 1pm.
Where: Buckaroo Leatherworks, 16 Bellambi Lane, Bellamb. Details here.
Inspired by the esteemed Archibald Prize, the Keirabald is Wollongong's most delightful art show.
Students from seven Wollongong schools are vying for the homegrown portraiture award.
See how budding artists from Balgownie, Coniston, Fairy Meadow, Mount Ousley, Pleasant Heights and Wollongong public schools, as well as Keira High, interpreted this year's theme, the Mythical and Mysterious.
When: Until Sunday.
Where: Project Contemporary Artspace, 255 Keira Street, Wollongong. Details here.
Head to your local fire station for the annual Fire and Rescue NSW open day.
Visitors can check out the fire trucks, learn about firefighting equipment and chat to local firefighters about the work they do to keep communities safe.
When: Saturday, 10am to 2pm.
Where: Check which stations are open here.
Waniora Public School and its P&C have brought back the much-loved community fete.
Oragnisers say to expect delicious food and drinks, good old-fashioned fun and games, carnival rides, arts and murals, trash and treasure - and more.
The rides include the Giant Slide, Teacups, Zoomer, Jurassic Adventure Castle and the Sizzler.
When: Saturday, 2pm to 7pm. Fireworks at 6.30pm.
Where: Waniora Public School, 15 Ursula Rd, Bulli. Details here.
Flame Tree Community Food Co-op is holding a benefit concert to raise money for their community-owned not-for-profit, which provides local, fair food.
Local musicians have donated their time to play, while Hawkes Brewery is providing the beer.
It's a family friendly event, with a play room adjoining the performance space filled with toys, board games and lounges.
Tickets available for $20 at the door, co-op volunteers half price.
When: Saturday, noon to 5pm.
Where: Coledale RSL, 731 Lawrence Hargrave Dr, Coledale. Details here.
For the second weekend in a row, this local gem is opening its gates to all.
While the vine forest walk will only be partially open due to the creek crossings being washed away in April's floods, the park's majestic Blackbutt tree is still accessible.
See the park's flowering grevilleas and hybrids and browse a large selection of native plants for sale, ranging in price from $5 for tubestock to $100 for standards.
Entry is $7 per adult, children free.
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.
Where: Grevillea Park Road, Bulli. Details here.
This special market day will feature pony rides, face painting and a sandpit for the kids.
Browse the quality hand and homemade goods from more than 90 stall holders, grab breakfast or lunch at one of the street food vendors available and relax while listening to live music on the green.
Money raised via gold coin donation goes to a local charity.
When: Sunday, 9am to 3pm.
Where: Bulli Showground, Grevillea Park Road. Details here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.