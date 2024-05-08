33yo man's charges upgraded after alleged Unanderra pub assault victim dies

A man has had his charge upgraded after the death of a man from an alleged assaulted at a Unanderra pub last month.
Emergency services attended the hotel on Central Road on April 12 and treated a 59-year-old man before he was taken to Wollongong Hospital in a critical condition.
Strike Force Tora was established to investigate the matter and on April 16 a 33-year-old man who had gone to Lake Illawarra Police Station was arrested.
Initially he was charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent and affray.
On Wednesday, May 1, police were notified the man had died in hospital.
As a result, on Wednesday, May 8, Lake Illawarra Police District detectives charged the man, now at a Nowra correctional centre, with the additional offence of assault causing death.
He was remanded in custody to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
Strike Force Tora investigations are continuing and police have renewed their appeal for information for anyone at the hotel on the night.
If you were there and haven't previously spoken to police, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
