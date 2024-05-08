Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

33yo man's charges upgraded after alleged Unanderra pub assault victim dies

By Newsroom
Updated May 8 2024 - 4:53pm, first published 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

A man has had his charge upgraded after the death of a man from an alleged assaulted at a Unanderra pub last month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.