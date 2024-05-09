Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Business List

'Unsafe future': Australia commits to decades more gas

By Marion Rae, Kat Wong and Jacob Shteyman
Updated May 9 2024 - 5:36pm, first published 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The government has reassured stakeholders Australia will remain a reliable gas source. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
The government has reassured stakeholders Australia will remain a reliable gas source. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

More gas extraction has been given the green light under a plan promising to prolong use of the fossil fuel while still realising Australia's net zero ambitions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.