Gluten-free and in search of your tribe? They're gathering in Wollongong soon

Ben Hampton has tapped a nerve.
The gardener from Moss Vale will bring what began as a podcast to life when A Gluten Free Evening comes to Wollongong next month.
After two previous sell-out nights, Mr Hampton has organised a rarity for people who can't tolerate gluten: a safe, catered night out.
"I know the idea of going somewhere and eating, without having to ring in advance and ask 100 questions is just a delight," Mr Hampton said.
"People who need to be gluten-free lose the spontaneity of just going out for dinner because everything has to be planned."
Gluten intolerance is similar to coeliac disease, an auto-immune condition, however, as both have multiple symptoms, diagnosis is sometimes difficult. Either way, a person's reaction to eating gluten damages the small intestine's lining, leading to medical complications.
Mr Hampton lived through a hellish experience before finally being diagnosed in 2020.
"Initially, like a lot of people, I thought it was a recurring gastro bug," he explained.
"It just kept on lingering and then ... I developed joint pain and back pain and brain fog as well as all the gastro symptoms."
He dropped about 10kg unexpectedly and felt, in his words, "a complete mess".
It was the middle of the pandemic so contact with others was limited. Mr Hampton turned to social media and began what turned into a burgeoning Instagram account, @a.gffamily - otherwise known as "A Gluten Free Family".
Then came A Gluten Free Podcast and now the evening catch-up.
Most of the podcasts were virtual so "real life" meetings are a boon for Mr Hampton.
"This is a scenario where we can go and eat somewhere where it's safe and just connect and share all these stories because people have so much to get off their chest," he said of the gluten-free community.
"Whether it's parents with a kid with coeliac who wants to talk about school or the education system or health system, or just people who want to connect with other people and share recipes and great places to eat."
The evening, on June 1, will be held at Wollongong's first entirely gluten-free eatery, The Bistro on Beaton.
Chefs Corey Keating and Caleb Cooper don't stop at gluten-free. There's no gluten on the premises meaning there's no risk of anaphylaxis for people allergic to wheat.
"I've had Corey Keating on the podcast and he shared his story, which is phenomenal in itself.
"We've had so many people say, can you do one at the tennis club and I was like 'yeah, for sure'."
Tickets are selling well with guests already confirmed from afar afield as Port Macquarie and Queanbeyan.
You can book for the Wollongong night here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.