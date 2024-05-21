Kickstart your winter style with bonus gifts and $1,000 gift-card giveaway

This is branded content for Stockland Shellharbour.

Are you looking through your winter wardrobe and feeling uninspired?

You may well be experiencing a change of season wardrobe emergency. The antidote to this seasonal malaise is to put the life back into winter fashion with a bright, colourful injection of fun.

Let Stockland Shellharbour help you take back your style power with a range of looks to lift your cool climate game in 2024. Embrace your own unique fashion era with bonus gifts and the chance to win a $1000 gift card.

Make a minimum spend of $100 on fashion or beauty to play the game to win an instant reward. Picture supplied

Stockland Shellharbour's gift to get you started

To kickstart a new fashion season, everyone gets a little spoiling. To participate, simply spend $100 or more at select fashion and beauty retailers at Stockland Shellharbour during the participating date and times (see below).

Once you verify your same-day receipts, simply press the button to play the game - where the flashing lights land on, that is the prize you win - sound like fun?

You can win prizes including a make up bag, $20 Myer gift card, pashmina scarf or a make up case containing Boost Lab Serum to give you that winter glow.

What you need to do to receive your beauty gift*

How: Shop fashion or beauty at participating stores in Stockland Shellharbour, play the game and receive your instant reward.

When: Saturday May 25, Sunday May 26, Saturday June 1 and Sunday June 2 between 10.30am and 1.30pm daily

Where: You will see where to take your receipts in the centre just in front of Country Road.

Click here to view the full list of participating stores

*T&Cs apply, while stocks last. Limited to the first 100 gifts per day. Visit the Stockland Shellharbour website for full terms and conditions.



Enter the draw to win a $1000 gift card. Picture supplied

Feeling lucky? It could be you

Imagine for a moment how a $1,000 Stockland gift card could really overhaul your complete winter wardrobe.

For one lucky shopper this will be a reality with a $1,000 gift card up for grabs, and that person could be you.

Enter Stockland's competition and you might just end up with a $1,000 to update your autumn/winter look or beauty bag!



Enter the competition here to go into the draw.

Competition ends June 16. For full terms and conditions, visit the Stockland Shellharbour website here.

Get on the front foot with what is new in fashion with Stockland Shellharbour's fashion and beauty blogs. Picture supplied

Get inspired this season

Every season brings its challenges for our skin and beauty routine. If you're feeling in need of a beauty shake-up, the beauty blog of the series should not be missed. Find a useful line-up of wallet-friendly winter beauty essentials that'll keep you glowing into spring.

12 of the best wallet-friendly winter beauty essentials for winter. Picture supplied

Select from this budget savvy range of items: Hairhouse Davroe Body & Face Cleansing Gel $12.95, Bed Bath N' Table Morgan & Finch Silk Pillowcase $79.95, Coles Essano Hydration + Pink Clay Exfoliator $17, Myer Myer Eco Tan Cream Blush $34.95, Myer Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion from $38, Kmart Facial Steamer $29, Kmart e.l.f. Makeup Mist and Set $11, Target Hydrating Serum $6, Priceline Lanolips 101 Ointment Multi Purpose Balm $18.99, Napoleon Perdis BBB Cream $63, The Body Shop Vitamin E Cream Cleanser $22, Woolworths Rachel & Jen Facial Jade Roller $19.80.



