BoM issues severe weather warning for parts of the Illawarra

A severe weather warning has been issued for the parts of the Illawarra as most of NSW braces for another wet and stormy weekend, with widespread rain and thunderstorms to batter much of the state.
The heaviest downpours of up to 200mm are predicted to hit the South Coast and the southern Illawarra, prompting widespread flash flood warnings.
The Bureau of Meteorology said some coastal areas could receive anywhere between 50 and 100mm of rain on Friday, May 10.
However, the really heavy rainfall has been forecast to start on Saturday, with the rainband moving across to southeast NSW.
A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding across southern parts of the Illawarra, northern parts of the South Coast and eastern parts of the Southern Tablelands from Saturday morning and into Sunday.
The rain is forecast to ease on Sunday night.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.