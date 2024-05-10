Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

BoM issues severe weather warning for parts of the Illawarra

May 10 2024 - 7:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heavy rain is forcecast to hit the Illawarra on Saturday and Sunday. Picture by Anna Warr Photography
Heavy rain is forcecast to hit the Illawarra on Saturday and Sunday. Picture by Anna Warr Photography

A severe weather warning has been issued for the parts of the Illawarra as most of NSW braces for another wet and stormy weekend, with widespread rain and thunderstorms to batter much of the state.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.