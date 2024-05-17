Volunteering: it's not just an act of charity

'Volunteering'.
The word creates an image of an altruistic person, generously giving their time to a good cause in their community; maybe they're providing meals to people in need, planting trees or working at an animal shelter.
We think of volunteering as a selfless act, and in many ways, it is. Helping out with even the smallest of tasks can have a positive impact on people and the planet.
However, we tend to overlook that the individual volunteering gains numerous mental, physical, and social benefits from the arrangement, too.
This National Volunteer Week (May 20-26), if we look at volunteering through this new, individual lens, we can appreciate it for all it can be: not merely an act of charity but a powerful pathway to both personal and community growth.
According to the most recent General Social Survey from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, approximately 5 million Australians volunteered through an organisation or group the previous year.
That's almost 25 per cent of people aged 15 years and older contributing an estimated 489.5 million hours of service to the community in a single year.
People reported multiple motivations for volunteering, with the most cited being to help others, for personal satisfaction and to do something worthwhile.
This data shows the vital role volunteers play in our community, addressing unmet social, environmental, and economic needs.
By dedicating their valuable time, volunteers fill gaps in services, assist vulnerable populations, and contribute to environmental conservation.
They inspire others to get involved, creating a culture where everyone is encouraged to contribute their unique talents and skills for the greater good.
While these are all incredible feats, the individual mental, physical, and social gains that result from volunteering are often overlooked-and they're just as worthy of celebration.
Volunteering Australia's 'Volunteering and Mental Health' study reports that the social interaction and sense of purpose gained from volunteering are key factors in achieving a positive emotional state, reducing stress, and creating meaningful social roles, all of which correlate with reduced psychological distress.
It found that volunteering is associated with better perceived wellbeing, self-esteem, happiness, and satisfaction with life, with volunteers reporting lower symptoms of depression and anxiety than non-volunteers.
There was no significant difference found across sectors or role types, meaning that regardless of the kind of volunteering activity people are drawn to, they'll reap the benefits.
However, the mental health benefits were reported to be more pronounced for older people, people experiencing lower levels of life satisfaction, unemployed people, and people with chronic health conditions or those experiencing mental ill-health.
Recent research in the United States finds that volunteering also correlates with important benefits for young people, mitigating feelings of isolation and strengthening their sense of competence.
Given the positive impact volunteering can have on an individual's mental health, particularly in these at-risk groups, it's increasingly being 'prescribed' as a form of non-medical treatment to support wellbeing.
This concept of 'social prescribing' has gained traction in recent years.
Initiatives like the ASPIRE program in NSW and Local Connections in Victoria aim to integrate social prescribing into primary care settings, connecting individuals with community-based resources and activities-including volunteering opportunities-to address social isolation and improve mental health outcomes.
And there's plenty of support building for initiatives like these.
At the recent 'Accelerating Social Prescribing' roundtable in Canberra, Professor Mark Morgan from Bond University said, "I see the social prescribing system as a way to build communities... a way for people to reconnect, contribute through volunteering and to add meaning to [their] lives."
He says, "I see social prescribing as a tool to better health".
So, as we celebrate the remarkable community impact of volunteers this week, let's also recognise the benefits at the individual level.
After all, our community is made up of individuals, and if each of us can achieve personal growth while volunteering, then it really is far more than just a simple act of charity. It's collective healing through giving.
