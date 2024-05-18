Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Bare-faced at the altar: Brides call out no-show Illawarra make-up artist

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 18 2024 - 7:20pm, first published 7:00pm
Kye Mitchell (left) and the Instagram account for her Makeup By Kye business. Pictures Facebook/Instagram
Kye Mitchell (left) and the Instagram account for her Makeup By Kye business. Pictures Facebook/Instagram

An award-winning Illawarra make-up artist has been accused of taking deposits and in some cases full payments from brides-to-be and not showing up on the day.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

