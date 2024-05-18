Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Maximum effort but still no result as Wolves left heartbroken against Manly

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 18 2024 - 9:32pm, first published 9:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wolves have lost back-to-back games, the latest a late 2-1 loss to Manly at Cromer Park. Picture by Adam McLean
The Wolves have lost back-to-back games, the latest a late 2-1 loss to Manly at Cromer Park. Picture by Adam McLean

It was a hugely improved performance from last week, but the same result as Wollongong Wolves went down to Manly United 2-1 at Cromer Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.