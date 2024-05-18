Maximum effort but still no result as Wolves left heartbroken against Manly

It was a hugely improved performance from last week, but the same result as Wollongong Wolves went down to Manly United 2-1 at Cromer Park.
It was a late penalty from United attacker Peter Kekeris that broke the Wolves hearts, but in truth, the game could, and probably should have been won well before that.
But in football, the only currency is goals. And despite having plenty of possession and field position, the Wolves struggled to find the back of the net, which is becoming a constant problem.
United took the lead against the run of play late in the first half through Stefano Rossello, before the ever reliable Wolves captain Lachlan Scott equalised just shortly after the break.
Whilst Manly did hit the post in the second half, the Wolves had more genuine chances to win the contest. In the end, the team would lose it late, meaning they have won only once of their past four games, putting them further behind in the finals race.
David Carney's team needed a response following a frustrating 1-0 loss to NWS Spirit last round in the National Premier League NSW Men's competition, and he got it with his troops coming out of the blocks fast.
The Wolves were looking sharp early, and Scott almost scored 17 minutes in after connecting with a wicked cross from the right via Alex Masciovecchio, however United stopper Levi Kaye was up to the task.
The rise in intensity from last week's Spirit loss was clear to see, with the visitors ticking along nicely. Chris McStay was next to try from distance, with his shot deflected onto the post and out for a resulting corner.
But in football, the only currency is goals, and that's what Manly showed the Wolves just five minutes from half time. Off the back of a Wollongong mistake, Rossello turned on the ball in the box and smashed it into the roof of the net to make it 1-0 going to the break.
Wolves skipper Scott managed to create space in the box and tucked the ball away into the bottom corner to equalise. It was a deserved goal on the balance of play just after the second half.
With 30 minutes plus stoppages to go, either team felt they could have walked away with three points.
The Wolves were put on notice in the 60th minute, when tricky winger Kekeris ran inside with the box and beat Wolves goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic all ends up, but the near post came to his rescue.
With 15 minutes to play, McStay really should have made it 2-1. A marauding run from left back Dylan Ryan made the chance possible. The former Australian U23 international cut the ball back to McStay, who lashed the wide across goal from close range.
Substitute Damon Gray could have done better with his chance as the game approached stoppage time, but the United defender did enough to put off the youngster.
Just when you thought the Wolves would escape Cromer Park with a point, disaster would strike with the referee adjudging Ryan to have fouled in the box, conceding a penalty.
Kekeris sent Janjetovic the wrong way to make it 2-1 and all but win the game for Manly. Ryan also received a red card in the closing stages, as did Manly player Rocco Pelle for unrelated incidents.
After consecutive away games, the Wolves will be back at WIN Stadium on Sunday, May 26 with a game against Marconi.
But before that, the team has the small matter of playing in the Australia Cup against league heavyweights Rockdale on Tuesday, May 21 at Albert Butler Memorial Park.
If the Wolves can win two more games in the knockout competition, they will be in the national draw, with the potential of a date with a professional A-League side like in the past when Sydney FC and Central Coast have come to town.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.