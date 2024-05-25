Work set to begin on $250m health and wellbeing centre at Innovation Campus

Work can now begin on the first stage of the University of Wollongong's health and wellbeing precinct at the university's Innovation Campus in Fairy Meadow, eight years after plans were first floated.
Earlier this month, the university and its development partner Keyton received approval from the Southern Region Planning Panel for the concept development application for the $250 million project.
The approval includes works dubbed Stage 0, which include the demolition of the P2 and P3 parking areas at the southern end of the campus and the construction of roads and utilities for the future project.
These will be the first physical works for the project which has been on the cards since 2016.
Keyton, formerly known as Lendlease Retirement Living, was selected in 2018 to deliver the project with the university, which will be Australia's first to offer healthcare, aged-care and retirement living, along with research and teaching programs on the one site.
Keyton CEO Nathan Cockerill said the planning approval was a major step forward for the project.
"This is a significant development that will benefit the broader Illawarra community, including employment, university placements and research opportunities on campus, as well as much-needed housing options for seniors," Mr Cockerill said.
"The Keyton independent living community within the precinct will allow residents to age in place surrounded by a landscape that supports a healthy and active lifestyle."
The approval of the concept plan will open the door to detailed design work to commence for each of the buildings included in the project. These will include a 120-bed residential aged care facility co-located with an 80-place early childcare facility, 240 independent seniors living apartments, as well as public parks.
Dedicated research and teaching spaces will be embedded within each of these facilities.
Part of the project's approval noted the pressing need for aged care facilities, something UOW acting vice-chancellor Professor David Currow said the development would deliver.
"With this project, UOW seeks to build on our strengths and reputation for leading health education and research, particularly in aged care, dementia and mental health," he said.
'Our ageing population creates a number of complex challenges and opportunities for our community, which go beyond the absence of disease."
The concept plan proposes the development be completed in stages over the next three to four years.
