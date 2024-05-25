Illawarra Mercury
Work set to begin on $250m health and wellbeing centre at Innovation Campus

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 26 2024 - 2:17pm, first published 9:51am
Early works can now begin on the health and wellbeing precinct at UOW's Innovation Campus. Picture supplied
Work can now begin on the first stage of the University of Wollongong's health and wellbeing precinct at the university's Innovation Campus in Fairy Meadow, eight years after plans were first floated.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

