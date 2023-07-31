Illawarra Mercury
In Depth

What happened the tragic day of Mt Kembla Mine disaster in 1902

By Jamie Radford
Updated July 31 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:00am
Monday, July 31 marks 121 years since of the Mt Kembla Mine disaster where 96 workers lost their lives.

