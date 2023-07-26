Police investigate 17th tee murder at Wollongong golf course in 1954

Over 100 people were questioned at Wollongong Police Station after a man was murdered on Wollongong Golf Links.
Charles Liolios, 52, known as Charlie the Greek had visited several hotels on the night of his death. Police were trying to find out more about his movements at 7pm.
The scientific section of the police department said they were hindered in reconstructing the crime scene as it had occurred on a large sand dune near the 17th tee, and wind may have blown over any tracks.
Detectives said they believed it was a sex crime and Liolios was robbed of a sum of money.
In other news, school teachers in New South Wales were given a salary boost. Wages were increased by a minimum of $52 a year, with most getting an increase of $78 a year.
The agreement covered all 16,000 male and female teachers in public schools.
The Illawarra Mercury takes a look back in our archives every day of the week.
