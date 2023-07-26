Illawarra Mercury
Police investigate 17th tee murder at Wollongong golf course in 1954

By Newsroom
Updated July 26 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 12:00pm
Looking back at July 27, 1954

A view of Wollongong Golf Course from above taken in more recent times and the front page of the Illawarra Mercury in 1954. File pictures
Over 100 people were questioned at Wollongong Police Station after a man was murdered on Wollongong Golf Links.

