Two schoolgirls chased a gun-wielding thief who had held up the Thirroul branch of the State Bank on Friday, July 21, 1990.
Woonona High School students Michelle Robinson, 15, and Lisa Williams, 14, (pictured) were selling pens for the Deaf and Blind Children's Centre in Thirroul Plaza when they saw the gunman run from the bank.
The girls ran in opposite directions around the shopping centre before the man took off in a white car.
"We saw him running with something up his jumper," Lisa said. "I don't know what we would've done if we'd caught him."
Reports said the man had walked into the bank before 11am, threatened staff with a pistol, and demanded cash.
The girls remembered the car number plate and asked someone to call the police. Police blocked Bulli Pass, and staff at the toll gates at Waterfall were informed to keep a look out for the car. A 25-year-old man in Sutherland in connection with the incident.
Police were also investigating a link between the bank robbery and a hold-up at a Corrimal pizza parlour earlier that same month.
