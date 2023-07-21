Illawarra Mercury
The day two schoolgirls chased down an armed bank robber in Thirroul in 1990

By Newsroom
Updated July 21 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 1:00pm
Woonona High School students Michelle Robinson, left, and Lisa Williams who chased an armed robber through Thirroul Plaza after he held up the State Bank on Friday, July 20, 1990. Picture by Andy Zakeli
We take a look back on the news from July 22, 1990

Two schoolgirls chased a gun-wielding thief who had held up the Thirroul branch of the State Bank on Friday, July 21, 1990.

