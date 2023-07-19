Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

Pictures of the Illawarra's junior sport stars from 1989

By Newsroom
Updated July 19 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We take a look back in the archives to see the junior sporting heroes of July 1989. Pictures by Illawarra Mercury
We take a look back in the archives to see the junior sporting heroes of July 1989. Pictures by Illawarra Mercury

We take a look at what was happening in junior sport in July 1989.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.