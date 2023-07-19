We take a look at what was happening in junior sport in July 1989.
Two of the Illawarra's netball stars were selected for the Australian under-17 side on July 20, 1989.
Tracey Evry and Jacqui McDonald found out they were chosen for the team after playing for NSW and winning the Australian title.
Jacqui, a St Josephs Albion Park High School student, had been playing netball for five years and was selected for the State Catholic side in 1988.
"Winning the Australian title was good, but being selected in the Australian team was even better," she said.
Tracey said the national championship was a great experience.
"All the other teams were pretty good; there was very even talent throughout," she said.
In other junior sport news, in 1989, the Illawarra Hawks visited Cringila Primary School to provide basic basketball skills to students.
Rod Johnson and Ben Morrissey gave a brief lecture and a demonstration.
Chad Ryan and Jake Spooner became Wollongong's latest world champions after winning their divisions at the World Scholastic Surfing Championships in Bali.
Ryan and Spooner won the under-15 and under-17 championships defeating surfers from America, Australia, New Zealand and Bali.
Spooner said he was confident in the lead up to the competition.
"It's my biggest result so far," he said.
Lynda Waddell, Nadine Lear and Monique O'Hara were selected to the NSW State Talent Squad for netball after representing the Illawarra in the State Age Championships.
The trio said they were surprised to be selected after their team came third in the age competition.
"I was surprised and really happy with my selection. I couldn't believe it. There were so much competition and I didn't know what my chances were like," Bulli High School student, Lynda said.
Former Socceroos John Kosmina and Steve O'Connor were in Wollongong to give a skills clinic to young people.
The event at the Leisure Coast Indoor Cricket Centre was part of an initiative to improve the standard of soccer across Australia.
"In England, kids of 16 or 16 aspire to be professional, but in Australia they aspire to go to the beach," Kosmina said.
The Illawarra Mercury takes a look back in our archives every day of the week. If there's a story from the past we should revisit, let us know at news@illawarramercury.com.au
