REEL DEAL: Marlin surge past 60-fathom depth

news, latest-news, Reel Deal, Gary Wade, Illawarra, Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle, Corrimal

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal agreed that the weather has been a little kinder to the fishing fraternity of late and there've been heaps of fish to get stuck into. Offshore the marlin run is really starting to hit its straps, with plenty of stripes and little blacks caught over the past week, anywhere from 60 fathoms and beyond. The FADs were loaded with dollies and over the past week there were plenty of big fish - some upwards of 20 kilograms - pulled from fisheries FADs. The snapper fishing has been a bit tough lately out on the deeper reefs, where they have been undersized and 'just legal', so watch size regulations closely. Head closer to shore and try the 20-40 fathom depths, as the sizes have been a tad better with most averaging a very healthy 40-50 centimetres, with the occasional bigger cousin. As the weather settles, expect to see more crews venture out and hopefully they report a better picture on proceedings as these recent nor' easter conditions ease. Read more: King Ali eyeing another perfect day as series returns Plenty of kingies are still about Shellharbour, the Port islands and around the Bellambi bommie. Juvenile rat sizes are a bit of a nuisance but, with patience and persistence, there are plenty of legal ones to tackle. Beaches were a solid option for a feed, with plenty of good-sized whiting and bream on offer using prawns, worms and pipis. Salmon and tailor were still cruising beaches at both dawn and dusk. They were taking metals and pillies - with some big tailor in the mix - with a couple stretching towards 3kg. There have been plenty of decent flatheads being taken on baits and plastics by simply strolling the beaches and casting as you walk the cross currents. ************ The weekend of January 28-30 will see the running of Ulladulla Game Fishing Club's 'Hisway' 84th Annual Jess Sam's Game Fishing Tournament. More than $25,000 worth of prizes are up for grabs at the three-day tournament, including a fabulous dinner. Thank you to all sponsors who make this event possible. Head to the club's Facebook page for further details. Fisheries Officers play an important role protecting the NSW marine estate by delivering targeted fisheries compliance and enforcement services within marine parks. Unfortunately, a few anglers think they are above the law. On December 21, Fisheries Officers from Batemans Bay observed an adult male on a boat targeting snapper in the Murramarang Sanctuary Zone and Murramarang Special Purpose Zone of the Batemans Marine Park. It is alleged that over two-and-a-half hours, the 45-year-old man from South Durras, caught and retained several snapper from within the sanctuary zone. Officers intercepted the man - a repeat sanctuary zone offender - and his illegal catch of nine snapper, fishing gear and GPS plotter units were all seized. As evidence and investigations continue, the matter is likely to be considered for prosecution. Of the 85,000 hectares that comprise the Batemans Marine Park, 16,100 hectares (19%) is closed to fishing. Read more: Jessup and Hawks eager to make up lost ground Further north, officers apprehended a 34-year-old male from Yamba near Sandon on the state's North Coast for sanctuary zone offences. He was found to be taking mud crabs within the Toumbaal Creek Sanctuary Zone of the Solitary Islands Marine Park. The muddies were released live back into the creek. Maximum penalty for attempting to harm an animal in a marine park sanctuary zone is $55,000; the maximum penalty for possessing above limit of a listed species is $22,000. Report illegal fishing on 1800 043 536 or by online form at https://fal.cn/3gJWh. NSW Maritime has commenced its annual expired flare collection for 2022. If you need to dispose of expired flares, Maritime is undertaking collections over the next few weeks, and again in April. Flares that are expired may not work in an emergency or could prove dangerous. They fall under the category of explosives and it is illegal to throw them in the rubbish, so they must be handed in to a collection point. For the nearest location, date and time near you, click on the link below and type in your postcode https://www.nsw.gov.au/topics/waterways-safety-and-rules/lifejackets-and-safety-equipment/flare-disposal ************ The DPI/Fisheries Gaden Hatchery near Jindabyne, recently tagged 2000 rainbow trout since released to Burrinjuck and Blowering dams and 200 brown trout (into Khancoban Pondage). The tagged fish measured between 160mm-230mm. Tagged trout can be reported online at https://bit.ly/3Glc4E. and a lure awaits as a reward for your help. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/4b6b947b-e7db-43c0-8382-db39d77a8efa.jpg/r40_0_1029_559_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg