It's fair to say that Justinian Jessup's stint in Wollongong hasn't been smooth sailing. The sporting world was still getting to grips with the impact of COVID in August 2020 when the Hawks announced they had landed Jessup through a Next Stars contract. Two months later, he was selected by Golden State Warriors with pick 51 in the NBA Draft and he got to work nearly 12,000 kilometres away with Illawarra. Jessup learned a lot about resilience in his rookie campaign with the Hawks. COVID rearing its ugly head meant the side relocated to Albury on Christmas Eve 2020, beore subsequently shifting to North Queensland. With the Melbourne-based NBL Cup added to the schedule, the Hawks played 16 of their first 17 games on the road, not returning to Wollongong fulltime until April. Despite the setbacks, Jessup was able to impress on the court, mustering more than 13 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Read more: Hawks eager for Kings showdown in Wollongong, says Ogilvy Leading into his second NBL season, things looked more promising. The Hawks were set to launch their campaign playing seven of their opening nine games at the WEC, however the rise of the Omicron variant has again created chaos for the team's schedule. COVID ripped through the Hawks camp last month, forcing the entire roster and staff into isolation, while numerous games have been postponed since the season tipped off on December 3. "It all definitely made us more resilient last year, we were on the road for quite a while. This year is a little different, but we know that we've got a good team and we're just trying to continue to gel," Jessup said. "But I feel more comfortable now working with Goorj (coach Brian Goorjian). We pretty much have the same core group of guys and I'm more familiar with Wollongong, so my second year here has also had a lot more familiarity and comfort to it." The one missing piece for Jessup has been game time. It's been nearly a month since the Hawks last played, but that drought is set to end when the Hawks host the Kings on Thursday night. There was plenty of heat between the sides when they last met on December 11. In the dying 30 seconds, Sydney's Angus Glover was ejected from the clash for 'stepping over' Sam Froling, who had just blocked the former Hawk's shot. Jessup and opponent Xavier Cooks then rushed in to protect their respective teammates. The quartet were all charged with engaging in a melee/brawl and slapped with $500 fines that were subsequently reduced to $375 with early guilty pleas. Read more: Illawarra claim Hockey NSW indoor bragging rights "It definitely got the juices going a little bit. I mean that all happened towards the end, so the game was already kind of over but those moments get you more aggressive and competitive," 23-year-old Jessup said. "There's a little extra competitiveness when the Hawks and Kings play. There's a lot of history there between the teams which I don't know much about, but you can feel it. Going up to their place, and then last year down here, there's just a bit more energy and competitive nature to the game. As a player, that makes it more fun. "But I think the whole team is just excited to play again because there's been a lot of false starts with the schedule. We've had a good week-and-a-half of practice coming out of the COVID isolation, so I think we're ready to get back on the court." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe/

