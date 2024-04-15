Hawks lock down Wani Swaka Lo Buluk on multi-year deal

The Hawks have made a big move ahead free agency opening on Monday, locking down defensive whiz Wani Swaka Lo Buluk on a three-year deal.
The three-time championship-winner has agreed to terms on the deal that is just awaiting the NBL rubber stamp. The Perth-raised star was the only Australian member of the full roster unsigned ahead of free agency after the club took up its option on Will Hickey's services for next season.
It follows a season that saw him average six points, two rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes, shooting at 48 per cent clip - the latter a career-best from the field and from three-point range.
Still just 22, Swaka Lo Buluk already has three title rings from his time with Perth and Sydney and was a key part of coach Justin Tatum's rotation in the post-season.
"Wani's not the loudest most vocal guy, he's goofy as hell, but his leadership qualities really come out through his defensive play and in the way he comes to practice," Tatum told the Mercury ahead of the playoffs in February.
"He doesn't just worry about his assignment, he worries about everybody else's assignment as well.
"That brings chills for me because I know how bad he wants it, but I also know how much he loves his teammates. He wants to make sure that, he's got his job covered, but he wants to help somebody else.
"It's great to have a guy like that in my group."
It's another step towards Tatum's stated goal of retaining the same group that took him to the final four in his rookie season as a head coach, with attention now turning to the club's import stock.
The club has been in ongoing negotiations with All-NBL First Teamer Gary Clark with a view to retaining him on a multi-season deal.
Ensuring skipper Tyler Harvey remains a Hawk for a fifth season and beyond the other top priority, though he's reportedly attracting interest from Brisbane.
The front office is quietly confident that it will keep Clark in Hawks garb should he decide to continue plying his trade in Australia, but he's fielding no shortage of lucrative offers overseas.
Point-guard Justin Robinson appears unlikely to return, with the club not entertaining his retention until the respective futures of Clark and Harvey are set in stone.
Swaka Lo Buluk's deal - that has a club option on the final year - adds to a retention list that includes Hickey, Sam Froling, Mason Peatling, Dan Grida, Todd Blanchfield, Lachlan Olbrich and Hyunjung Lee.
