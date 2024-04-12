Illawarra Hawks fan favourite Will 'Davo' Hickey signs contract extension

He was the beating heart of the Hawks' impressive NBL campaign, and Will 'Davo' Hickey is extending his stay in Wollongong.
Illawarra announced on Friday morning that they had exercised the second-year option of Hickey's contract, meaning the spark plug will remain with the club for the 2024/25 season.
It's a huge boost for the Hawks ahead of the NBL's free agency period opening on Monday, April 15.
The announcement is also the latest chapter in an exciting stint in the Illawarra for Hickey, who initially signed as a development player in August 2022.
The Redfern product was then elevated to the full-time player roster last season.
Hickey played 24 matches for the club in 2023/24, averaging more than five points and three rebounds per game. However, the 24-year-old also added an incredible injection of energy to the Hawks on court.
"Wollongong is truly beginning to feel like home for me," Hickey said.
"You can always feel the tight-knit community here, and you can feel that just walking around the city. This transcends to the club as well.
"The way I have been treated and helped with my career - I am excited to be a part of the team for NBL25."
Hawks general manager Mat Campbel added that he was thrilled to see Hickey re-commit to the Illawarra club.
"Davo was a standout player during the NBL24 season, particularly going into the finals series," he said.
"His ability to remain agile on the court and defend from multiple positions is a key component to our roster going into NBL25."
