Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Hawks

Hawks defensive whiz Wani Swaka Lo Buluk's pride in small finals moments

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
March 13 2024 - 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wani Swaka Lo Buluk says finals game are won in small moments. Picture Sylvia Liber
Wani Swaka Lo Buluk says finals game are won in small moments. Picture Sylvia Liber

Post-season games are remembered for the big moments, but Hawks defensive ace Wani Swaka Lo Buluk has won enough of them to know they're actually sealed in the small moments.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Basketball NSW shoots up big win for Shellharbour junior basketball players
Shellharbour City Basketball Club (Bulls) chairman Adam Woodward at Shellharbour City Stadium. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Shellharbour now finally has its own basketball association
Agron Latifi
No comments
Meet the Austinmer young gun taking the mountain biking world by storm
Austinmer's Auden Raggett, 11, is showing great potential on a mountain bike. Picture by Adam McLean
The 11-year-old talent comes from a strong sporting pedigree.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Hawks Nest

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.