Never in doubt: Hawks switch always the right call for Swaka Lo Buluk

Going 5-32 was not what Wani Swaka Lo Buluk had in mind when he shifted to Wollongong ahead of last season, but the Hawks defensive whiz insists he's never once questioned the decision to shift down the highway.
The string of losses in the 18 months that followed Brian Goorjian's departure was difficult for the entire organisation - not least former coach Jacob Jackomas - but it was utterly foreign experience for Swaka Lo Buluk.
The now 22-year-old debuted with his hometown Perth Wildcats at just 17 and had two rings in his first three seasons in the league. Another followed with Sydney in 2022 in what was a breakout year on the personal front, making his a prized signature for the Hawks.
While he admits the struggle that culminated in the end of Jackomas' tenure in November was a challenge he was completely unfamiliar with, Swaka Lo Buluk never second-guessed the move.
"It was definitely new," Swaka Lo Buluk said.
"Obviously the three years before that I had been on winning teams, I'd been in the grand final every single year. Having that flipped as soon as I came here, it was definitely challenging, not just for me, but for everybody else as well.
"I don't think most guys have been in that position [either]. For me personally it was very different, but I had no regrets. When I signed here I was ready to come.
"Part of it was on me, but the guys that are on this team and this organisation, they're great. I didn't have second thoughts at all. I just knew I had to stay with it and just keep improving. I'm more confident now on both sides of the floor.
"As time goes on, it'll be good for my career, but it's good now that we can put all that aside and focus on this run that we're having right now."
While his defensive capabilities were well-known, and enhanced by his time with the Kings, Swaka Lo Buluk has found a new groove at the offensive end of the floor, having found a regular niche in the starting three spot prior to illness keeping him out of last weekend's clash with Tasmania.
He's averaging a career-high 5.7 points a game at 51 per cent from the field, up on the 39 and 37 per cent he managed in the preceding two seasons. He puts the higher clip down to growing confidence under interim Justin Tatum and his teammates having his back.
"JT has trust in everyone here, so having that confidence helps," he said.
"I just have the mindset of being aggressive every time, if I'm open shoot it, in transition do what I do best. That's where I'm at my best, in transition. As long as I'm doing what I can to help the team win, then I'll be fine and we'll be fine. I'm just going to play my role, do what I do the best I can.
"Having that confidence in the guys behind me, guys believing in me and knowing what I can do helps a lot. That's why I say we have the best group of guys because they give you confidence. My confidence has built on that."
He's not alone on that score despite suffering a road loss to Brisbane on Sunday 36 hours after enduring a double-overtime grind against Tasmania. Despite the heavy legs, the Hawks remained in the contest well into the fourth term, a marked change from similar circumstances earlier this season.
With the NBL ladder shifting more by the second than the day, Swaka Lo Buluk said the newfound belief of a 7-3 run has his side primed for a tough run home, starting with this week's home double against Cairns and Adelaide.
"We still think we've got a long way to go, obviously," he said.
"We had those blowout wins, but it's the ugly games [where we've improved]. They used to turn into a blowout, but now we don't let those ugly games get out of hand. "We know we can fight back and we just trust in the system, we believe in each other, we trust each other.
"It's not to say that we didn't before, but it's just a lot different now. We've still got a lot of stuff to improve on. We feel really good about ourselves and we see how close the league is now and how close the ladder is and we know every game really matters.
"We're definitely ready for that and we're excited for it. This whole league, everybody's close, everybody's in that same win-loss [tally], but I know for sure that we're ready for whatever comes our way."
