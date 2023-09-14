He knows what it takes to win an NBL championship, and small forward Wani Swaka Lo Buluk says the chemistry is great at the Hawks as they ramp up preparations for the upcoming season.
Swaka Lo Buluk - who has won two titles with the Wildcats and one with the Kings - is gearing up for his second campaign in Wollongong, which tips off against Sydney on September 30.
Before then, Illawarra will get their first taste of real action when they fly north this week for the NBL Blitz on the Gold Coast. The Hawks will play their first game against Melbourne United next Monday, which will be followed by matches against Brisbane and Cairns later that week.
Coach Jacob Jackomas on Wednesday confirmed that the Hawks would take a near-full squad to the Blitz, with Next Star AJ Johnson cleared to play after breaking his nose last month. However, there is doubts over import Justin Robinson due to a leg complaint.
"The Blitz is coming up in a week and the season starts in a couple of weeks, so we're wrapping things up and making sure that we're on the same page. Everything is going well so far," Swaka Lo Buluk told reporters on Wednesday.
"I'm feeling really good, hoping to have a better season than last season - both individually and as a group. So I'm ready to take off this season. My number one goal is obviously winning the championship, but I'm also looking to be more of a threat offensively.
"The chemistry here is pretty good and we all love each other here."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.