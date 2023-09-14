Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Breaking
Watch

Wani Swaka Lo Buluk backs Illawarra Hawks to soar at NBL Blitz

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 14 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He knows what it takes to win an NBL championship, and small forward Wani Swaka Lo Buluk says the chemistry is great at the Hawks as they ramp up preparations for the upcoming season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.