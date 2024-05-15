Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Hawks

Why the Hawks will never be a fairy tale team to skipper Tyler Harvey

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 15 2024 - 2:06pm, first published 1:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Harvey's been to the post-season in three of four years with the Hawks. Picture by Adam McLean
Tyler Harvey's been to the post-season in three of four years with the Hawks. Picture by Adam McLean

He's a spiritual guy, but Illawarra captain Tyler Harvey doesn't believe in fairy tales - at least not as far as the Hawks are concerned.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby re-signs with A-Leagues champs, Sydney FC
Sydney FC's grand final player of the match and Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby has signed a fresh one-year deal with the club. Picture by Robert Peet
'I absolutely love playing for Sydney FC.'
Jordan Warren
No comments
Versatility the key as Wolves youngster Andre Takami continues to shine
Andre Takami has been putting his best foot forward for Wollongong Wolves in 2024. Picture by Adam McLean
'You've gotta be able to play any position.'
Jordan Warren
No comments
Group Seven rugby league community unite to tackle child sexual abuse
Shellharbour Sharks open women's tackle team manager Emma Kissell (centre light blue top)with others in the Group Seven rugby league community supporting the inaugural Charity Shield fixture for Bravehearts. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Friday's Charity Shield fixture will raise funds for Bravehearts
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Hawks Nest

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.