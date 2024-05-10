Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Hawks

'I made a promise to this city': Harvey's mission to be a man of his word

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 10 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 3:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Harvey has extended his tenure in Wollongong to seven years after inking a fresh three-year contract extension with the Hawks. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Tyler Harvey has extended his tenure in Wollongong to seven years after inking a fresh three-year contract extension with the Hawks. Picture by Sylvia Liber

His first long-term deal was arguably the most significant in Hawks history. Now, Illawarra skipper Tyler Harvey is set to become the foundation club's longest-tenured import ever after doubling down on a commitment that will extend his time in Wollongong to seven NBL seasons.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Dapto junior Zac De Jesus named in Young Socceroos training camp squad
Zach De Jesus. Picture by Robert Peet
The 18-year-old made his A-League debut for Sydney FC this season
Agron Latifi
No comments
'Players playing for contracts:' Carney claims ahead of Wolves Spirit clash
Wollongong Wolves coach David Carney is seeking more consistency from his young side heading into Saturday's showdown away to NWS Spirit. Picture by Adam McLean.
The Wolves coach has one eye on next year's NST competition
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Hawks Nest

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.