Tyler Harvey extends Wollongong stay, signs on for three more years at Hawks

The Illawarra Hawks are a step closer to finalising their roster for NBL25 after announcing the re-signing of Tyler Harvey on Friday morning.
The Californian-raised combo guard has become a beloved figure in the Illawarra community, guiding the club to three finals appearances in his four years in Wollongong.
Harvey has inked a three-year deal with the team, solidifying his commitment to the Hawks after the club's remarkable NBL24 run under head coach Justin Tatum.
Harvey's new agreement, which will extend his Hawks tenure into a seventh season, includes his intention to naturalise as an Australian, highlighting his love of the lifestyle in the Illawarra and potentially paving the way for an additional import spot on the Hawks roster in the future.
Harvey has been one of the league's leading offensive talents since joining the Hawks in the 2020-2021 season.
In his 125-game NBL career to date, he has averaged 17.6 points, three assists and three rebounds per game and was an All-NBL First Team member in his debut season with the Hawks.
Mat Campbell, the General Manager of Basketball, emphasised Harvey's importance to the team, organization, community and member base.
Head coach Justin Tatum praised Harvey's commitment and enthusiasm for building on the squad's growth in the NBL24 season.
Late last year the 30-year-old combo guard spoke to the Mercury about how his life has changed for the better on and off the court since he joined the Hawks at the start of the 2020-21 NBL season.
"There's no place like the Gong. I mean home,' Harvey stated after re-signing with the Hawks.
Harvey will occupy one of three available import spots on the Hawks roster, with the club and its fans desperate to see All-NBL First Team star Gary Clark also re-commit..
Should the 29-year-old also return, it would satisfy Tatum's desire to see virtually the same playing group he inherited as interim coach at his disposal next season.
With the club having also re-signed defensive ace Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, and taken up its options on fan favourite Will Hickey, the roster is all but complete barring the import slots.
