Wollongong love affair set to continue for Hawks skipper Tyler Harvey

Tyler Harvey is set to become one of the longest tenured imports in Illawarra Hawks history, with a three-year extension merely awaiting the rubber stamp.
Runner-up in MVP voting in his maiden campaign in for years ago, Harvey has been a constant shining light for the foundation club since inking his first three-year extension.
The 30-year-old became a free agent on April 15 following the expiration of that deal, but has expressed a desire to remain a part of the new Justin Tatum era at the Snakepit.
A fresh three-year deal would extend his stint in Wollongong to seven seasons, with the club having finished in the final four in three of his four campaigns as the club spearhead.
The length of time on Australian shores may well see him granted Australian citizenship during the deal, which would immediately free-up another import spot at the Hawks.
It's understood the deal has been reached in principle, but is yet to be officially signed off on.
Once done, Harvey will occupy one of three available import spots on the Hawks roster, with the club and its fans desperate to see All-NBL First Team star Gary Clark also re-commit.
Should the 29-year-old also return, it would satisfy Tatum's desire to see virtually the same playing group he inherited as interim coach at his disposal next season.
With the club having also re-signed defensive ace Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, and taken up its options on fan favourite Will Hickey, the roster is all but complete barring the import slots.
"Out of 11 [roster spots] we have eight, which is all the local talent," Hawks GM Mat Campbell told SEN radio on Saturday.
"They're all locked away. We're just waiting on the three import spots as we speak.
"It's no secret that we're after Tyler Harvey and Gary Clark from last year, so we could possibly have 10 out of the 11 guys returning to our club from last year's campaign.
"Then we have one position to sprinkle in. We're looking at a point-guard, maybe someone a little bit taller and someone who adds something a little bit different from last year.
"Justin Robinson was fantastic, we just didn't feel that Tyler Harvey and Justin Robinson really played well together, consistently.
"Justin Tatum is over in America right now, we're talking to multiple guys as we speak about the opportunity to come and play in Australia.
"We're really hitting high-level guys at the moment, aiming for the clouds and hoping we can snag someone out of the NBA system, so that's where we sit."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.