The life and times of a professional basketball player in Wollongong

We were in the midst of COVID times when Tyler Harvey first arrived in Wollongong to play for the Illawarra Hawks.
Almost four years later Harvey is as determined as ever to win for the city he has come to love.
The 30-year-old combo guard spoke to the Mercury about how his life has changed for the better on and off the court since Brian Goorjian enticed Harvey to join the Hawks at the start of the 2020-21 NBL season.
That first season was great for Harvey and the team. Harvey led the Hawks to the playoffs and was named to the All-First Team with 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Even in last season's disappointing campaign, Harvey continued to endear himself to Hawks fans, hitting clutch three-point game-winning buzzer-beaters.
Harvey though has appreciated the support he has received away from the game, just as much.
"Before I came here, I'd heard nothing but great things about Australia and when the opportunity presented itself, when Goorj brought me over, obviously it was during a very different and weird time, with everything closed due to COVID.........it wasn't the Australia that it is now.
"But ever since I've been here, especially in the Gong, it's a great city. I love it here," he said.
"The community is unbelievable. They treat me and my family like we are family, like we're part of this community and that's all that we can ask for.
"I had a son here and everybody has been just unbelievable. Anything we need, it's just a phone call away and someone's always willing to help us.
"I've enjoyed my time here. It's been great.
"I want to win for this city though. I came here to win and that is my sole goal. It still is.
"But off the court, it's been unbelievable."
One big reason for this is the support Harvey has received from his wife Hayley.
"She takes care of everything. She gives me the opportunity to go out here and play basketball and she handles everything off the court for me.
"Without her, I definitely wouldn't be able to do what I do. Watching over little man is a full time job and she handles that.
"My family and her family have had the opportunity to come out here once or twice. Having them experience the beautiful things that Australia and Wollongong have to offer has been really cool.
"They've enjoyed this hidden gem of a city. Not too many people have heard of Wollongong before.
"You know, you hear of Sydney, you hear of Melbourne and none of them have heard of Wollongong.
"So for them to come and experience it, it's been amazing, everybody loves coming out here."
Harvey spoke to the Mercury only days before helping the Hawks down the Sydney Kings on Christmas Day.
Whether Harvey will still be in Wollongong to celebrate another Christmas remains in the air, with the player's current playing contract at the Hawks up at season's end.
Harvey said he wasn't sure yet whether his fourth season at the club would be his last at the Hawks.
"I don't know what my next plan is," he said.
"That's just how it goes as a basketball player. You don't know what you are going to do until the season's over.
"You got to talk to your agents, talk to everybody, and see then.
"But I really try to just enjoy the process of the moment that we're in. That's how I'm able to operate as a player, not worrying about what's going to happen in the future.
"I feel like that will always take care of itself. What's meant to be will always be.
"My time here has been unbelievable.
"But I still want to win for this city and we have an opportunity to do so.
"I appreciate everything that the Gong has done for me and my family. They treat us like we are family, like we're part of this whole community and as an import coming in, it's unbelievable.
"You don't get that too often on teams where the whole community gets around you.
"I walk down the street, have conversations with people and it's like, we're best buds and that's something that I don't take for granted and that's something I really appreciate about this city."
