Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Hawks
Photos

The life and times of a professional basketball player in Wollongong

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated December 26 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We were in the midst of COVID times when Tyler Harvey first arrived in Wollongong to play for the Illawarra Hawks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
The life and times of a professional basketball player in Wollongong
Picture by Adam Mclean
Hawks' Tyler Harvey wants to win for the city he has come to love
Agron Latifi
No comments
Illawarra Hawks' belief 'through the roof' after upsetting NBL Kings
Lachlan Olbrich produced an MVP performance to guide the Illawarra Hawks to a hard-fought 94-90 win over the Sydney Kings on Christmas Day. Picture by Getty Images
The resurgent Hawks have won four of six games under Justin Tatum
Agron Latifi
No comments
Moses Suli extends time with Dragons for another three seasons
Moses Suli has re-signed for St George Illawarra for another three years. Picture by Adam McLean
The Dragons have confirmed another re-signing.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.