Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Hawks

Unlocking Tyler Harvey's 'mojo' key for Hawks heading into Perth showdown

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated December 4 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 12:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Illawarra Hawks are hopeful their co-captain Tyler Harvey can get his mojo back for their clash against the Perth Wildcats in Wollongong on Friday night. Picture by Adam McLean
The Illawarra Hawks are hopeful their co-captain Tyler Harvey can get his mojo back for their clash against the Perth Wildcats in Wollongong on Friday night. Picture by Adam McLean

On his day Tyler Harvey is clutch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
South Coast Taipans take home NSW Futsal Premier League silverware double
South Coast Taipans men's and women's players and coaches join together after winning two NSW Futsal Premier League championships over the weekend. Picture - South Coast Taipans
The wins mean they will get promoted to the top grade in 2024.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Unlocking Tyler Harvey's 'mojo' key for Hawks heading into Perth showdown
The Illawarra Hawks are hopeful their co-captain Tyler Harvey can get his mojo back for their clash against the Perth Wildcats in Wollongong on Friday night. Picture by Adam McLean
The Hawks co-captain made just one of 11 shots in loss to Brisbane
Agron Latifi
No comments
Why the 2023 Down Under Championship in Wollongong was a big hit
Canadian Anikha Greer reacts after a gruelling workout at the Down Under Championship in Wollongong. Picture - Down Under Championship
The annual event attracted some of the nation's fittest athletes.
Joshua Bartlett
Meet the Figtree physios doing great things for our national football teams
Four Illawarra-based physios Matt Whalan (left), Stella Veith, Daniel Giorgio and Cara van Wyk are doing the region proud. Pictures supplied
Our Illawarra stars are not just on the football field but off it as well.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help