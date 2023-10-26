Illawarra Mercurysport
Harvey buzzer-beater snaps Hawks losing streak in Wollongong

By Mitch Jennings
October 26 2023
A stunning last-second long bomb from Illawarra skipper Tyler Harvey snapped a three-game losing streak and sent the long-suffering Hawks faithful into raptures in Wollongong on Thursday night.

