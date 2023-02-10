Illawarra skipper Sam Froling has capped a roller coaster campaign on a high after being named the club's Most Valuable Player on Friday night.
The 22-year-old may have been on the end of a controversial snub for the NBL's Next Generation award earlier this week, but there was no denying his impact inside the Hawks tent.
In a season with only sparing inside help, Froling averaged 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists at 50 per cent from the field while logging more than 26 minutes a night.
With two more years to run on his deal with the club, the Townsville-raised Boomers regular shapes the club's foundation stone for years to come as he heads into his fifth season in Wollongong.
He claimed the top gong ahead of co-skipper Tyler Harvey who was the Member's Choice as the Hawks best for his season averaging 18.9 points to lead his side in scoring - fifth in the league overall.
In other awards, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk was named Defensive Player of the Year while Dan Grida continued his love affair with the Hawks faithful in picking up the club's Community Award.
Despite limited opportunities this season, young-gun Akoldah Gak picked up the coveted Player's Player award to finish his third season in Wollongong.
While a franchise-low 3-25 win-loss ledger will see the NBL23 campaign happily resigned to history, there remains optimism that the club can produce a quick turnaround next season.
Harvey has a year remaining on his three-year deal with the club, while Justin Robinson has re-signed for the NBL24 campaign after a knee injury ended his season after just one game in October.
It leaves the club looking to add just one import through the free agency period, with GM Mat Campbell also looking to land a marquee Aussie when the market opens.
Grida and Swaka Lo Buluk are also signed on for next season, while the club has an option for another year on Will Hickey's services after he produced a breakout NBL season in the absence of import stars.
Coach Jacob Jackomas will head into the second season of a three-year deal and, following his side's loss to Tasmania in its final outing last week, he remains confident the bounce back can be swift if the club can add the right pieces.
"As bad as it is [this season], we're only a little bit away from being in contention for a championship," he said.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
