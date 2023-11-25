Illawarra Mercurysport
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/Sport/Hawks

Gary Clark backing Hawks to end 603-day wait for back-to-back wins

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
November 25 2023 - 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Hawks forward Gary Clark in action against the Sydney Kings earlier this season. Picture by Adam McLean
Illawarra Hawks forward Gary Clark in action against the Sydney Kings earlier this season. Picture by Adam McLean

April 9, 2022. On that date the Illawarra Hawks won their sixth straight game in a season which would see the Brian Goorjian-coached outfit reach the NBL semifinals for a second straight year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
From Wembley to Wollongong: how these fans got the Wolves back on the national stage
From Wembley to Wollongong: how these fans got the Wolves back on the national stage
NTS selection labelled a watershed moment for the Wolves
Agron Latifi
No comments
Gary Clark backing Hawks to end 603-day wait for back-to-back wins
Illawarra Hawks forward Gary Clark in action against the Sydney Kings earlier this season. Picture by Adam McLean
It's been 603-days since the Hawks last won two games straight
Agron Latifi
No comments
Flynn Ogilvie returns for Pride's Hockey One League finals campaign
Illawarra Kookaburra Flynn Ogilvie is back in the NSW Pride team for their Hockey One League semifinal clash against the Tassie Tigers in Canberra on Saturday. Picture by Sylvia Liber
NSW Pride men and women play their semifinal on Saturday.
Tony de Souza
No comments
Meet the 12-year-old Illawarra cricketer with Don Bradman-like figures
Illawarra's nine-year-old opening batsman Sam Cooper and Oliver Lach-Newinsky. Picture supplied
Oliver Lach-Newinsky has scored 463 runs at an average of 231.50.
Agron Latifi
No comments
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.