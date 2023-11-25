Gary Clark backing Hawks to end 603-day wait for back-to-back wins

April 9, 2022. On that date the Illawarra Hawks won their sixth straight game in a season which would see the Brian Goorjian-coached outfit reach the NBL semifinals for a second straight year.
But it's been slim pickings since.
Since that 108-77 victory over the Brisbane Bullets the Hawks have failed to win back-to-back games.
Having downed New Zealand Breakers in their last outing, the Hawks get the opportunity to do just that when they ironically travel to Brisbane to play the Bullets on December 3.
Should Illawarra win they will end a 603-day wait of winning two games on the bounce.
Hawks import Gary Clark sees no reason why Illawarra can't and in the process hand interim head coach Justin Tatum a second straight win.
"That's the goal, for sure," he said.
"Coming from the bottom up, that's the beauty of it because there is so much stuff that we are going to be able to break. We can take the bull by the horns and knock down the door and door and wall and wall and every week there will be something new.
"But the goal for our team is just to stay even keeled and just handle each game and let our media personnel post what they have to post to get the fans in the Gong to get behind us.
"We are just chopping down wood every day, just handling our business, who knows we could run off six in a row, then that will be something that the Gong and everyone has to talk about.
"The guys have really been together and the Gong has some really exciting basketball coming here the next couple of weeks."
Clark has been one of the Hawks better players in recent games and it was his massive offensive rebound and put back which secured Illawarra the gritty 69-65 victory over the Breakers on November 19.
But the 170-game NBA veteran stressed his fellow players stepped up big-time after what had been a difficult week following the sacking of head coach Jacob Jackomas.
"It was huge, the guys, our whole group were just soldiers, you know, whatever you put in front of them, they try to do it to the best of their abilities," he said.
"I think Mat [Campbell] and those guys recruited the right group of guys that are selfless, really good human beings.
"JT [Justin Tatum] has been here with us for awhile and it was good to hear his voice and some of his thoughts that he wasn't able to say before and just guys buying into the things that he's preaching to us.
"The biggest upside was the result of his voice and the things he asked of us.
"Now we just have to take it to another level. We got a little time now before our next game which is probably a good thing. We got a longer time to come back down to reality. That was just one game, we got another team coming up that we got to play on the road again, and it's a pretty good team.
"It's almost in our benefit that we got more time to get in here, go at each other and just be competitive and get prepared for the test ahead."
