Illawarra Mercurysport
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Sport/Hawks

'It's on the playing group now': Campbell expecting on-court response to Jackomas sacking

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 15 2023 - 7:30am, first published 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Illawarra legend Damon Lowery has called on the Hawks to "go out there and bleed" for the jersey and general manager Mat Campbell is singing from the same hymn-sheet as his championship-winning teammate in the wake of Jacob Jackomas' sacking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Gleeson on Hawks radar as Goorjian 'squashes' talk of a return to Illawarra
Illawarra will approach championship-winning coach Trevor Gleeson but Brian Goorjian has ruled out a Hawk return. Picture Adam McLean
A five-time championship-winner is in the Hawks' sights.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.