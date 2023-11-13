Illawarra Mercurysport
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Hawks sack Jackomas following dismal start to Hawks season

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 14 2023 - 11:10am, first published 10:47am
Illawarra has sacked coach Jacob Jackomas. Picture Adam McLean
Illawarra has sacked coach Jacob Jackomas. Picture Adam McLean

Illawarra has sacked coach Jacob Jackomas with immediate effect, with assistant coach Justin Tatum to take over in an interim capacity.

