Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Hawks

Pressure on Jackomas as Hawks horror road run continues in Cairns

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 11 2023 - 10:09pm, first published 8:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a rough night for Gary Clark (left) and the Hawks in Cairns. Picture Getty Images
It was a rough night for Gary Clark (left) and the Hawks in Cairns. Picture Getty Images

Illawarra has slumped to its 18th loss in its last 19 road games, with yet another late-game fade seeing a heavily undermanned Taipans overcome a halftime deficit to claim an 81-71 win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
De Bono blast spurs Wollongong to Illawarra T20 title
Ethan de Bono en route to a smashing 116 in Friday's T20 final. Picture Jason Welch
The 116-run knock came off just 67 balls.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
'People quickly forget': Volkanovski ready to roar in the face of doubters
Alex Volkanovski is relishing the doubters ahead of his February return. Picture Getty Images
Volkanovski defends his title against Ilia Topuria in February
Mitch Jennings
No comments
Two Englishmen leading Dapto's Illawarra cricket revival
Dapto skipper Elliott Brookes batting against Keira in November, 2022. Picture by Adam McLean
Dapto look on track to play their first one-dayer this season
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.