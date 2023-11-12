Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Hawks

Sam Froling, Illawarra Hawks undertake test of character as hunt continues for elusive win

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated November 12 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks co-captain Sam Froling has plenty to ponder after Illawarra slumped to another defeat on Saturday night. Picture by Anna Warr
Hawks co-captain Sam Froling has plenty to ponder after Illawarra slumped to another defeat on Saturday night. Picture by Anna Warr

Illawarra co-captain Sam Froling says his teammates will "find out a lot about ourselves" as the Hawks desperately search for answers and snap their rising losing streak.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from AFL
More from sports
Honavar inspires Keira to impressive Cricket Illawarra victory
Keira bowler Neel Honavar picked up four wickets against Illawarra Passionate Cricketers Club on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean
Dapto, Wollongong, University and Corrimal also claimed wins.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.