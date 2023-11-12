Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

The Rail secure fourth straight win to remain on top of South Coast Cricket ladder

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated November 12 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not even a superb century from Shellharbour's Jack McDonald could deny The Rail from notching up their fourth successive South Coast Cricket first-grade victory on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.