Illawarra Mercurysport
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Sport/Hawks

'We want to go to battle for him': Bayles backs 'players coach' Tatum

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
November 23 2023 - 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks player Biwali Bayles in action against the Sydney Kings earlier this NBL season. Picture by Adam McLean
Hawks player Biwali Bayles in action against the Sydney Kings earlier this NBL season. Picture by Adam McLean

Some of his older more experienced team-mates are loving the extended FIBA break but not so Hawks guard Biwali Bayles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
'We want to go to battle for him': Bayles backs 'players coach' Tatum
Hawks player Biwali Bayles in action against the Sydney Kings earlier this NBL season. Picture by Adam McLean
The Illawarra Hawks guard is itching to get back on the court
Agron Latifi
No comments
Find out why walking football is gathering steam in the Illawarra
Some of the participants who play in Football South Coast's weekly walking football session each Thursday at Ian McLennan Park. Picture by Adam McLean
The modified version of the round-ball game is open to everybody.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Sam Goodman primed to headline pre-Christmas No Limit card in Sydney
Albion Park's Sam Goodman is ready to enter the ring again and headline a No Limit card at The Star Sydney in mid-December. Picture - No Limit Boxing
The 25-year-old's unbeaten record remains in tact (16-0).
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.