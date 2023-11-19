Hawks begin Tatum era with gritty victory over Breakers

Illawarra Mercurysport
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Illawarra Hawks claim gritty victory under new interim coach Justin Tatum

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated November 19 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:03pm
Hawks interim coach Justin Tatum reacts to a decision during Illawarra's clash with the Breakers on Sunday. Picture by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images
It won't be remembered as a classic, but the Hawks have started their new era under interim coach Justin Tatum with a gutsy 69-65 victory over the Breakers on Sunday.

