It's no accident AJ Johnson has joined the Australian club where a certain LaMelo Ball played before realising his NBA dream.
The Illawarra Hawks latest Next Star shares the same dream as Ball but the Californian teen sensation's immediate aim is to get back on the court.
Johnson is recovering well after he required an operation on a broken nose he suffered in training earlier this month.
The 6'5 combo guard has returned for some training drills and shooting drills but can't take part in any games or training games until a special mask is fitted to his face.
"I'm ready to get back on the court and start playing. I've been itching to get involved in the practices more," Johnson told the Mercury.
"They're not letting me right now because of my nose, but it shouldn't be too long away. I'm excited to get back on the court."
The 18-year-old won't feature when the Hawks play a pre-season game against New Zealand Breakers at the Snakepit on Sunday.
But there is every chance Johnson will play some part in the three-game Blitz competition, with Illawarra slated to play Melbourne United (September 18), Brisbane (September 20) and Cairns (September 22).
Johnson, the five-star recruit out of Southern California Academy, is also hopeful of seeing some court-time during the Blitz so he can play in front of visiting family members from the US, including potentially his brother Jabari Smith Jr, who plays in the NBA with the Houston Rockets.
"I think some of them might come to the Blitz. I know a couple of my brothers are coming, which I'm really looking forward to," he said.
His brother is not the only Houston Rocket close to Johnson, with the youngster great mates with young gun Jalen Green.
Johnson is also close to NBA superstar Kevin Durant, who he spent months training with ahead of his move to Wollongong.
"Jalen is like my brother, I've known him since I was 10-years-old, been going to gym with each other ever since then, just growing up together," he said.
"With Kevin Durant I started working out with him a couple of months before I got here.
"Learning off them two is really good, just to see them do stuff, especially right in front of you, where they can give you hints and help you out. I picked up a lot of good things just from watching them and being with them."
Johnson, who's projected by ESPN to be the No.13 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, was all set to join the Texas Longhorns before opting instead to head to Wollongong for his first season as a pro.
Johnson said he chose to come to the Hawks primarily to play in one of the "most physical leagues in the world".
"I want to develop my overall game, especially the physical side of the game," he said.
"I've found that it is way more physical here but they also play a really fast-pace too. That's the two main things I've noticed that are different from back home.
"I want to learn as much as I can while I'm here.
"I want to learn about the game of basketball to try to perfect it as much as I can.
"There's a lot in my game I want to develop. I want to play the game the right way, like knowing what reads to make, perfecting those reads and of course just being who I am. I want to be able to showcase all my talent."
Johnson added adapting to the physicality of the play in Australia had been his biggest on-court challenge to date.
"I feel though that's just going to get me better. I guess you could say that is one of my weaknesses, just not being as strong as other guys, so I feel coming here and playing in one of the most physical basketball leagues in the world will make me better and get me ready for the NBA hopefully," he said.
Off the court Johnson is loving living in Wollongong close to beaches and the Snakepit.
"The waves are a bit bigger than back home but it's nice though," he said.
Johnson added his team-mates had helped him on and off the court settle in to life in Australia.
"Everyone has been great. Tyler, Lee, Gary, Lachie, Sam, every single one of them on the team have welcomed me with open arms, just trying to help me, which I've appreciated.
"Now I just want to try and get back playing as soon as I can.
"I've been doing non-contact plays in practice. I'll get back on the court as soon as I get my mask. I just ordered a mask yesterday. When my mask gets here I'll just hop back in."
Johnson is aware of the Hawks poor campaign last season but believes this year's talented roster has what it takes to win a lot of games.
"The goal is to win and showcase our skill. I feel like we have a great group this year, everyone seems really good, so I feel like it's going to be a special group, it's going to be a special year for all of us. I'm just really excited for the season to start."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.