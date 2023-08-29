Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Hawks
Photos

NBA pedigree runs deep for Illawarra Hawks latest Next Star AJ Johnson

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 30 2023 - 5:37pm, first published August 29 2023 - 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's no accident AJ Johnson has joined the Australian club where a certain LaMelo Ball played before realising his NBA dream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.