The Illawarra Hawks have finally got one over the Sydney Kings, snaring NBL championship winner Wani Swaka Lo Buluk to the club.
The 21-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the club.
"We're pumped to add someone of Wani's calibre to our core moving forward," Hawks head coach Jacob Jackomas said.
"Wani will compliment the pieces we've already got in place, bring a fresh energy and defensive ability to our club - which is always our calling card on the court.
"He fits with the timeline of our other guys, is keen to continue to improve his game and grow with this group towards a second Illawarra championship."
For years the Hawks have seen their best young players and talented stars such as Glenn Saville and Melvin Thomas snapped up by Sydney.
Just this past season former Hawks Angus Glover and Xavier Cooks were instrumental in bringing the NBL title back to Sydney after a 17-year wait.
Earlier this week it was announced that Glover would remain at Sydney for the 2023 season.
The signing of the 198cm forward Lo Buluk is a welcome boost for Illawarra, who have yet to secure the services next season of Duop Reath or reigning NBL defensive player of the season Antonius Cleveland.
Reath, the 25-year-old Australian Boomer, capped his remarkable first season in the NBL, by taking out the Illawarra's Most Valuable Player award.
Lo Buluk only signed for the Kings at the start of the 2022 NBL season as an injury replacement player for Dejan Vasiljevic.
He joined Sydney following three seasons with the Perth Wildcats.
Lo Buluk played an average 25.19 minutes a game last season, averaging 4.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists a game.
The three-year NBL player joins a core of Tyler Harvey, Sam Froling, Daniel Grida, Akoldah Gak and Alex Mudronja at Jackomas' disposal for the NBL23 season.
"Wani is a great defender and a super talented player, not to mention a three-time championship winner, so to bring a guy like him in is huge for the team and will help us immensely," forward Froling said.
"He's also a great person and will fit in with the culture we have built over the last two years.
"When you bring in a championship-winning player it shows that we are still in the hunt to improve on the results from the last two years and it shows that Jake and the club are serious about getting the Hawks another championship."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
