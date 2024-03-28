Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Hawks mourn shock on-court death of Lachlan Olbrich's father

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated March 29 2024 - 11:01am, first published 9:45am
Illawarra Hawk Lachlan Olbrich and his dad Greg, inset. Main picture by Sylvia Liber
Greg Olbrich, the father of Illawarra Hawks centre Lachlan Olbrich, has died aged 51 after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game.

The South Australian basketball legend was just 51-years-old.
Agron Latifi
