Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal
Watch

Hawks confirm Next Star AJ Johnson will play at NBL Blitz

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 13 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hawks are ready to attack the NBL Blitz with a near-full complement of talent after coach Jacob Jackomas confirmed Next Star AJ Johnson will make this week's trip to Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.