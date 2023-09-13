The Dragons have received a huge boost ahead of their final hit-out of 2023, with star fullback Teagan Berry extending her stay in Wollongong.
St George Illawarra announced on Wednesday afternoon that the homegrown Illawarra talent - who is nicknamed "Flash" - had signed a two-year extension that will keep at the club until the end of the 2026 season.
The news comes just days out from the red v's last game of the campaign against the Broncos at Kogarah on Saturday evening.
Berry has enjoyed an outstanding season since making the switch from wing to the No.1 jersey, leading the NRLW competition for tries (10) this season. The 21-year-old also leads the charge for most runs and most run metres with 1787 at an average of 224 per game.
"I love watching Teagan play the game," Dragons NRLW head coach Jamie Soward said.
"She moves so easily and makes things happen. The fact we have a one of the best players in the world for the next two years and she's a local girl is huge for the club.
"Her development as a fullback has some work to do but she has been great for us and I'm happy she believes in what we are doing."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.